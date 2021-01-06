UP Board Exam 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has received an unprecedented number of applications for the upcoming High School and Intermediate Board Exams 2021. According to the reports, more than 55 lakh students have submitted their application to appear in the UP Board 10th and 12th Exam 2021. Also Read - UP 2021 Board Examinations Likely To Be Held Between These Months, Check Details Here

The candidates must note that the application submissions window for UP Board Exam 2021 ended on 5th January 2021 – Tuesday.

The school authorities will now have to submit a copy of nomination containing a photo of UP Board registered candidates and a copy of the related treasury to the zonal offices of the council by 10th January 2021.

According to the reports, the UP Board has received a total of 56,03,813 exam application forms combined for 10th and 12th exams. Of the total number of applications received, 29,94,312 applications have been submitted by Class 12 students and 26,09,501 applications have been submitted by Class 10 students.

According to the numbers shared by the board 3,20,290 female students have applied for Class 12 board examinations and 11,35,730 female students have applied for Class 10 examinations.

Details of total number of applications received:

Class 10: 26,09,501

Class 12: 29,94,312

Total Number of Male Applicants

Class 10: 14,73,771

Class 12: 16,74,022

Total Number of Female Applicants

Class 10: 11,35,730

Class 12: 13,20,290