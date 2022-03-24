Lucknow: Around 52 lakh students are taking the Class 10 and Class 12 UP Board examinations starting Thursday (March 24). Of these, 27.8 lakh students are appearing for Class 10 and 24.1 lakh for Class 12. The exams are being held at 8,373 centres across the state.Also Read - UP Board Exam 2022 Begins Tomorrow, UPMSP Sets Up Control Room To Curb Cheating in Class 10, 12 Exams. Deets Inside

The UP Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) has identified 254 centres as ‘highly-sensitive’ and 861 centres as ‘sensitive’ in view of vulnerability for cheating. Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Exam: Private School Body Writes To Board, Makes This Demand

To prevent mass cheating in the UP board exams, the government has set up a state-level ‘monitoring and control room’ for CCTV surveillance and to monitor voice recordings.

Surveillance is being done in the exam centres through CCTV cameras to curb cheating. About 2.9 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed at 8,373 centres and 75 district control rooms (each in one district).

Over 2.7 lakh invigilators have been put on duty. The security around the exam centres have been increased and zonal magistrates have been appointed on duty to avoid copying and any malpractice in the centres.

Chief Secretary D.S. Mishra said that strict action will be taken against those spreading fake news during the examinations.

(With inputs from agencies)