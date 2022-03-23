UP Board Exam 2022 Latest News Today: To curb cheating during the UP school board exams 2022, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) has set up a control room that will monitor footage from CCTV cameras installed at centers across the state. For the unversed, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) will begin the class 10, 12 board exams from March 24. The examination that will continue till April 12, will be conducted in pen and paper mode in 8873 examination centers across the state this year.Also Read - UP Board Exam 2022: BIG News Update For Class 10, 12 Students. Details Here

How the control room will work?

Inaugurated at the Secondary Education Directorate by UP Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, the state-level control room will receive direct feed from the CCTV cameras installed at the exam centres and strong rooms across the state which will be monitored closely by a team under direct supervision of senior officials.

All the exam centers will be monitored closely with help of staff and a total of 2,97,124 CCTV cameras.

The feed from these cameras will be monitored at various command centers, including the state level and 75 district level centres, officials said.

“The control room will be an essential tool in ensuring free and fair board exams,” Chief Secretary Mishra said.

The state government had earlier warned that the stringent National Security Act (NSA) will be slapped against those found using unfair means during the exams.

UP Board Exams 2022: Exam Timings And Other Details