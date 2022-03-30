UPMSP Class 12 exam: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Wednesday announced a new date for the class 12 English exam which was earlier cancelled owing to an alleged paper leak. The UP Board Class 12th English exam was scheduled to be held from 2 PM to 5 PM on March 30, 2022. The UPMSP began the class 10, 12 board exams on March 24. The examination that will continue till April 12, will be conducted in pen and paper mode in 8873 examination centers across the state this year.Also Read - UPMSP Board Exam: UP Board Class 10th, 12th Exams Likely in April, Date Sheet to Be Out Soon

The Intermediate English exam was cancelled by the UP Board on the orders of the state government in 24 districts of the state where the paper leak took place but decided to go ahead and conduct the English exam as scheduled in the remaining districts of the state.

Full list of districts where the exam has been canceled:-

Agra Mainpuri Mathura Aligarh Ghaziabad Bagpat Badaun Shahjahanpur Unnao Sitapur Lalitpur Mahoba Jalaun Chitrakoot Ambedkarnagar Pratapgarh Gonda Gorakhpur Azamgarh Ballia Varanasi Kanpur Dehat Etah Shamli

Vinay Kumar Pandey, director (secondary education) said that the exam was cancelled in 24 districts on "suspicion of paper leak" of series 316 ED and 316 EI of Intermediate English exam in Ballia and as these series of question papers had been sent to these 24 districts. "The fresh date for the Intermediate English exam to be held in these 24 districts would be announced soon," he added.