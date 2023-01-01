UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet Expected Soon; Check UPMSP Model Papers; Exam Pattern Here

UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet at upmsp.edu.in: Eligible students can check and download the subject-wise UP Board model paper from the official website of the Board at upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet Expected Soon

UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj is expected to release the UP board exam date sheet 2023 for classes 10 and 12th anytime soon. When released, the students can check and download the UPMSP Class 10th timetable 2023/ UPMSP Class 12th class timetable 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at upmsp.edu.in.The UP board theory exams are likely to be held in the month of March, while the UP board practical exams 2023 will be conducted from February 16 to 28, 2023, tentatively.

Pre-boards in January

According to the schedule, the pre-boards will be held from February 1 to 15, 2023 for both classes 10 and 12. Schools have been asked to hold pre-boards in January and half-yearly exams based on the syllabus taught till September.

Subject-Wise UPMSP 10th 12th Model Papers

UPMSP has already published the Model papers for the UP Board Class 10th and Class 12th examinations. Students can access the subject-wise UP Board model paper PDF from the official website.

Uttar Pradesh UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet: How to Download UP Board class 10, 12 timetable?

Students can download the Uttar Pradesh board exam date sheet 2023 by following the steps outlined below:

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj at upmsp.edu.in .

On the homepage, click on the ‘Download section’.

Now, look for the link that says, ‘UP board High School Time Table 2023’ or ‘UP Board Intermediate Time Table 2023’.

The UP board date sheet 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Uttar Pradesh UP Board Exam Pattern

The exam pattern will be different in the 2022-23 academic year. The question papers will be divided into two sections: multiple-choice and subjective questions. Around 30% of the question paper, or the first section of 20 marks, will be multiple choice questions that candidates must answer on an OMR sheet. The second section, worth 70% or 50 marks, will consist of descriptive questions to be answered on the traditional copy as before.

Uttar Pradesh UP Board Exam 2023: Number of Students Registered

Over 58 lakh candidates will appear this year in the UP board exam. As per the data released by the UP Board, a total of 31,28,318 students have registered for the Class 10 exam. Meanwhile, 27,50,130 students have registered for the class 12 examination. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Board for the latest updates.