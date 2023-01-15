Home

Uttar Pradesh UP Board Exam 2023: Check UPMSP 10th Maths Model Paper Here

UP Board Model Papers 2022-2023 at upmsp.edu.in: Students can download the model paper by visiting the official website of the UPMSP Board at upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Model Papers 2022-2023 at upmsp.edu.in: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the Model papers for the UP Board Class 10th and Class 12th examinations. Students can download the model paper by visiting the official website of the UPMSP Board at upmsp.edu.in. In this article, we will primarily discuss the UPMSP Class 10 Maths model paper.

Objective of UP Board Model Papers 2022-2023

Through the model test paper, a student will know more about the board exam pattern, types of questions, marking scheme, and others.

Step-by-Step Guide to Download Uttar Pradesh UP Board Class 10th Maths Model Paper?

Check step by step by step guide to download the model test paper.

Visit the official website of the Board at upmsp.edu.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Model Paper.”

You will be directed to a new webpage.

The UP Board Model Paper for class 10 and Class 12 will be displayed on the screen.

Look for the ‘Math’ subject in the ‘Model Paper Class 10th’ section.

Click on the ‘download’ option beside the desired subject.

Your UP Board Model Test Paper will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

This year, the UP Board is likely to conduct the theory exams in March, while the UP board practical exams 2023 will be conducted from February 16 to 28, 2023, tentatively. Students must have to score minimum 33 per cent marks in order to qualify the board exams. Students are advised to visit the official website of the Board at upmsp.edu.in for the latest updates.