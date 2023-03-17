Home

Education

UP Board Exam 2023 Evaluation Begins Today; Section 144 Imposed Within 100 Metres Radius of Evaluation Centres

UP Board Exam 2023 Evaluation Begins Today; Section 144 Imposed Within 100 Metres Radius of Evaluation Centres

UP Board Exam 2023: The council has appointed 89,698 examiners to evaluate about 1.86 crore high school exam answer sheets.

UP board exam evaluation begins on Saturday, strict security measures put in place

UP Board Exams 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to begin the evaluation process of the UP board examination today, March 18, 2023. The Uttar Pradesh government has made extensive arrangements to ensure security at the evaluation centres, including installing CCTV cameras and imposing Section 144 within a 100-metre radius.

Over 1.40 lakh examiners will evaluate 3.19 crore board exam answer sheets at 258 evaluation centres, all monitored by CCTV cameras, across Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Friday, news agency PTI reported. Secondary Education Council Secretary Divya Kant Shukla said 258 centres had been established for the evaluation of high school (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) exam answer sheets. The evaluation process will continue till April 1, 2023.

You may like to read

89,698 Examiners to Evaluate About 1.86 Crore Answer Sheets

The council has appointed 89,698 examiners to evaluate about 1.86 crore high school exam answer sheets. While another 54,235 examiners will assess the 1.33 crore intermediate exam papers. The examiners, deputy chief examiners and their deputy controllers were trained through audio-video presentations at the respective regional offices to ensure error-free evaluation, Shukla added, PTI reported.

The training was held at the council’s regional offices in Meerut on March 12, Bareilly on March 13, Gorakhpur on March 14, Prayagraj on March 15, and Varanasi on March 16. The deputy controller or principal of the evaluation centre will train the examiners and deputy head examiners before the beginning of evaluation at their respective centres. The council has deputed static magistrates to ensure the evaluation process goes smoothly at the centres. The District Institute of Education and Training principal will supervise all evaluation centres in their respective jurisdiction.

Section 144 of the CrPC, 4 Armed Police Guards – Strict Security Measures Put in Place

As per a PTI report, In terms of security, Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed within a radius of 100 metres of evaluation centres. At least four armed police guards and local intelligence unit/police personnel in plainclothes will remain deployed till the end of the evaluation period. The evaluation process will be carried out under CCTV monitoring. Arrangements have been made for continuous monitoring of all centres from the district- and state-level control rooms, Shukla added. The Uttar Pradesh government recently conducted the board exams in record time. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the UPMSP website for the latest updates on the exam.

(With Inputs From PTI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.