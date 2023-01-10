UP Board Exam 2023 LIVE: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Date Sheet OUT At upmsp.edu.in, Exams From Feb 16. Details Here

live

Published: January 10, 2023 11:49 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

UP Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad has announced UP Board Exam 2023 time table on Tuesday. The board exam will be held from February 16. The UPMSP Class 10, 12 datesheet has been released but it is not available yet on the official website, upmsp.edu.in. Students can download it here. The class 10 and Class 12 pre-board theory exams will be held between January 16 to 20. The class 12 practical examinations will be conducted in two phases from January 21 to 28 and from January 29 to February 5, 2023. Candidates can check the date sheet at– upmsp.edu.in.

  • The class 10 and Class 12 pre-board theory exams will be held between January 16 to 20. The class 12 practical examinations will be conducted in two phases from January 21 to 28 and from January 29 to February 5

Candidates can check the latest updates regarding exam dates, date sheets, admit cards, and other details here.

Live Updates

  • 11:54 AM IST

    UP board exam 2023: Important dates

    UP board 10th exams 2023: From February 16 to March 3

    UP board 12th exams 2023: From February 16 to March 4, 2023.

  • 11:53 AM IST

    UP board Class 10, 12 date sheet OUT: exams paper timings

    Morning shift: From 8 am to 11:15 pm

    Afternoon shift: From 2 pm to 5:15 pm

  • 11:51 AM IST

    UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet: Here’s How To Download

    Step 1: Go to the official website– upmsp.edu.in.

    Step 2: Click on the download tab on the homepage.

    Step 3: Now, a page will be containing the date sheet link would open, it will be issued once declares the timetable.

    Step 4: Click on the link and then the UP Board Exam Date 2023 pdf will open

