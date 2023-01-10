live

UP Board Exam 2023 LIVE: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Date Sheet OUT At upmsp.edu.in, Exams From Feb 16. Details Here

The class 10 and Class 12 pre-board theory exams will be held between January 16 to 20. The class 12 practical examinations will be conducted in two phases from January 21 to 28 and from January 29 to February 5.

UP Board Exam 2023 LIVE: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Date Sheet OUT At upmsp.edu.in, Exams From Feb 16. Details Here

UP Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad has announced UP Board Exam 2023 time table on Tuesday. The board exam will be held from February 16. The UPMSP Class 10, 12 datesheet has been released but it is not available yet on the official website, upmsp.edu.in. Students can download it here. The class 10 and Class 12 pre-board theory exams will be held between January 16 to 20. The class 12 practical examinations will be conducted in two phases from January 21 to 28 and from January 29 to February 5, 2023. Candidates can check the date sheet at– upmsp.edu.in.

Highlights The class 10 and Class 12 pre-board theory exams will be held between January 16 to 20. The class 12 practical examinations will be conducted in two phases from January 21 to 28 and from January 29 to February 5

Candidates can check the latest updates regarding exam dates, date sheets, admit cards, and other details here.

Load More