Uttar Pradesh UP Board Paper Exam 2023 Evaluation To Begin On March 18, Results to Be Out Soon

UP Board Exams 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to begin the evaluation process of the UP board examination from March 18, 2023. The UP board has shortlisted 1,43,933 examiners for the same. Prior to evaluation, these shortlisted teachers will be trained in their regional offices. The date for a one-day teacher training session has been announced. As per the News18 report, the training will be held in Meerut on March 12, Bareilly on March 13, Gorakhpur on March 14, Prayagraj on March 15, and Varanasi on March 16.

Meanwhile, the concerned teachers will begin checking approximately 3.19 crore student copies. This time, around 258 centres have been set up in the state for the paper evaluation. The selected teachers will be required to visit these centers on a daily basis to evaluate the students’ copies. Prior to this, shortlisted teachers who will be evaluating the papers will be trained through audio-visual mediums at regional levels. A principal and vice principal will be present at each exam evaluation center to supervise the teachers. An instruction manual will also be given to the instructors. Last year, the Board had instructed to award one extra mark to the students who had good handwriting.

The regional office of the UP board will supervise the examination center in addition to the principal and vice principal. The Uttar Pradesh government has delegated responsibility to regional offices for completing the checking work on or before the last date.

Usually, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad completes the paper assessment in 12 to 15 days. In 2022, the evaluation process began on April 23 and ended on May 5. Last year, the UP Board declared the class 10 and 12 results on June 18. Based on past trends, students can expect their results around 40 days after the paper evaluation is completed. If the paper evaluation concludes by the end of March this year, students can expect their UP Board results 2023 by May 10. However, this is just a tentative date. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the UPMSP website for the latest updates on the exam.

