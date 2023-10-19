Home

UP Board Exam 2024 Date Sheet: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule Soon At upmsp.edu.in; Latest Updates Here

UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2023-24: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj is likely to release the UP board exam date sheet 2024 for classes 10 and 12th anytime soon. All those students who have registered for the examination can download the UPMSP Class 10th timetable 2024 and UPMSP Class 12th timetable 2024 by visiting the Board’s official website at upmsp.edu.in. This year, the UP Board is likely to conduct the theory exams in the month of mid-February, however, the board officials have not announced the date and time.

UP Board Time Table 2023-24: UMPSP Class 10, 12 Date Sheet(tentative schedule)

The Board is expected to conclude the annual board examination in April 2024. Usually, the UPMSP board officials release the exam schedule one or two months before conducting the examination. This year, the UPMSP officials are expected to release the UP Board 10th, and 12th date sheet for the 2023-24 annual examination in the month of January 2024. However, it is not confirmed. So, students are advised to track the official website for the latest information and updates.

The official website — upmsp.edu.in will host the UP board timetable 2024 for classes 10 and 12.

The board will release the datesheet including class and stream-wise subject names and codes, exam timings, exam day instructions, date and day of exam, and others.

Uttar Pradesh UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet: Step By Step Guide to Download UP Board class 10, 12 timetable?

Go to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj at upmsp.edu.in. Click on the ‘Download section’, available on the homepage. Look for the link that says, ‘UP board High School Time Table 2023’ or ‘UP Board Intermediate Time Table 2023’. The UP board date sheet 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and save it for future reference.

