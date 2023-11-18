Home

UP Board Exam 2024 Date Sheet: UPMSP Class 12th Intermediate Practical Exam Dates Out; to be Held in 2 Phases

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj will conduct the UPMSP Intermediate Practical Examination in two phases.

Uttar Pradesh Board Exam Date Sheet 2023-24: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj will conduct the UPMSP Intermediate Practical Examination in two phases. The Board has instructed affiliated schools across various divisions including Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Devipatan, and Basti to conduct the UPMSP Intermediate practical exams between January 25, 2024, to February 01, 2024. Meanwhile, the practical examination for the Uttar Pradesh Board Intermediate for the second phase will be held in Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Aligarh, Meerut, and Moradabad divisions from February 2 to February 9, 2024.

Taking to X(formally Twitter), Dibyakant Shukla, Department Of Education, Secretary Madhyamik Siksha Parishad shared the UPMSP Class 12th Intermediate practical exam 2024.

All those students who are planning to appear for the examination can download the UPMSP Class 10th timetable 2024 and UPMSP Class 12th timetable 2024, once released, by visiting the Board’s official website at upmsp.edu.in.

As per the notice, to uphold the sanctity of the examinations, principals are required to oversee the practical exams under CCTV surveillance. This measure aims to ensure proper administration. The recordings must be securely stored in the DVR by the Principal and made accessible to the respective regional Council office upon request.

The Board will hold the Intermediate practical exam at the school level. The board has directed the schools to hold the Class 12 pre-board practical examination between January 05 to January 12, 2024. The annual examinations of Classes 9 and 11 and the pre-board written examinations of Classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to be conducted between January 13 and January 22, 2024, at the school level.

The official website — will host the UP board timetable 2024 for classes 10 and 12. The board will release the datesheet including class and stream-wise subject names and codes, exam timings, exam day instructions, date and day of exam, and others.

Uttar Pradesh UP Board Exam 2024 Date Sheet: Step-By-Step Guide to Download UP Board Class 10, 12 Timetable?

In order to qualify for the board exams, students must have to score minimum 33 per cent marks. In this article, check step by step guide to downloading the Uttar Pradesh timetable.

Go to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj at upmsp.edu.in. Click on the ‘Download section’, available on the homepage. Look for the link that says, ‘UP Board High School Time Table 2024’ or ‘UP Board Intermediate Time Table 2024’. The UP board date sheet 2024 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and save it for future reference.

Students are advised to track the official website for the latest information and updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.