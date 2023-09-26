Home

UP Board Exam 2024: Registration Deadline For Class 10, 12 Extended Till Oct 10; Check Details on upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Exam 2024: The UPMSP said the last date to submit the photograph-enrolled list of registered students to regional offices has been extended till October 15, 2023.

UP Board Exams 2024: The UPMSP has also extended the registration deadline for class 9 and 11 students till October 10, 2023.

UP Board Exam 2024 Latest Update: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Tuesday extended the registration deadline for UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams till October 10. According to the official notification, students can now register for the class 10 and class 12 board examinations and can pay the examination fee by October 10, 2023. Apart from this, the last date to submit the photograph-enrolled list of registered students to regional offices has been deferred to October 15, 2023.

The UPMSP has hosted the registration link for UP Board Exam 2024 on the official website– upmsp.edu.in. The UPMSP has also extended the registration deadline for class 9 and 11 students till October 10, 2023.

UP Board Exams 2024: Examination Fee

The exam fee with late charges for students applying for UP Board high school (Class 10) exam and intermediate (Class 12) exam is Rs 100, and students from Class 9 and 11 will have to pay Rs 50 as an examination fee along with late fee charges.

After completion of the registration by the students, the head of the school will be required to send the list containing the photographs of the registered students to the regional office of the board through DIOS by October 15, 2023.

Head of Schools to Prepare Treasury Sheet of Registration Fee

The UPMSP in the notification stated that the head of the school will prepare the treasury sheet of registration fees of all the students in five different copies and deposit it at the treasury office of their own district.

According to UPMSP, two copies of the treasury slip will be kept safe in the treasury, one copy will be given to the district school inspector, one copy with roll number will be kept in the council office and one copy will be kept safe in the school by the head of the institution.

“The head of the institution will prepare the treasury sheet of registration fee of all the candidates in 5 copies and deposit it in the treasury of their own district. Two copies of the treasury sheet will be kept in the treasury, one copy will be sent to the District School Inspector, one copy along with the roll number will be sent to the council office and one copy will be kept safe in the school by the head of the institution,” the UPMSP said in a statement.

UP Board Exam 2024: Check Correction Facility Details

The UPMSP said the respective school principals can make corrections in the application form and only limited fields can be edited such as the name of the student, the mother’s and father’s name and date of birth, subject code selected by students. Moreover, the unclear photos of students can also be changed during this period.

