UP Board Exam 2026 LIVE: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Hindi paper today; reporting timing, things to carry, dress code, 8033 centres under tight security

UP Board exams will commence from today. Check what's allowed and what's not, complete details.

UP Board Exam 2026 LIVE: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to conduct the High School and Intermediate Board examinations from today, February 18, and continue till March 12, 2026. This year, a total of 53,37,778 candidates are registered for the board examination. The Board will conduct the Hindi paper in two shifts: The Class 10th exam will commence from 8:30 am and continue till 11:45 am. On the other hand, the 12th exam will be held between 2 pm and 5 pm.

How many students have registered for UP Board exam?

This year, a total of 53,37,778 candidates are registered, including 27,61,696 high school students and 25,76,082 intermediate students, according to an official release. To ensure a fair, transparent, and systematic conduct of the exams, the state has set up 8,033 examination centres, comprising 596 government schools, 3,453 aided-government schools, and 3,984 self-financed schools. Of these, 18 districts have been declared sensitive, 222 centres highly sensitive, and 683 sensitive, the release added. Minister of State for Secondary Education (Independent Charge) Gulab Devi inaugurated the state-level control room set up at the Director of Education (Secondary), Lucknow camp office on Tuesday, ahead of the examinations.

To strengthen the system, 8,033 centre administrators, 8,033 external centre administrators, 8,033 static magistrates, 1,210 sector magistrates, and 427 zonal magistrates have been appointed. Additionally, 69 divisional and 440 district-level mobile squads have been formed. State-level supervisors have also been appointed at the government level for all 75 districts and 18 divisions to ensure there is no slackness in the conduct of the examination.

UP Board Exam 2026 LIVE: List of items to carry, prohibited items

What to Bring: When reporting to the examination room, students should have printed an approved copy of their admission ticket that was signed by their principal and an original photo identification, such as a student ID or an Aadhaar card.

Reporting Timing: The examinations will be conducted on a two-shift/day basis; students must report to the examination room at least one hour prior to their scheduled start time.

Permitted, Allowed, and Restricted Items: Students are permitted to carry a blue or black ballpoint pen, a pencil, an eraser, & a transparent geometry set. They are prohibited from carrying any type of electronic devices (cellular telephones, smart watches, calculators, Bluetooth devices), books, notes, loose-leaf paper and food; students are also prohibited from sharing stationery during the exam.

