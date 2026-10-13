UP Board Exam 2027 datesheet Released: Check UPMSP Class 10, 12 subject-wise exam dates, timetable; How to download PDF at upmsp.edu.in

The UP Board has announced the Class 10 and 12 exam schedule for 2027, with examinations set to begin on February 5 and end on February 24. Students can check subject-wise dates, exam timings from UPMSP website.

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UP Board exam (Image: File/Representational)

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the timetable for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2027. According to the schedule, the board exams will begin on February 5 and conclude on February 24, 2027. The timetable was released on October 12 and is available on the board’s official website, upmsp.edu.in. Students appearing for the High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) examinations can check the subject-wise dates to plan their preparation.

A total of 52,04,713 students have registered for the 2027 board examinations. This includes 27,75,741 Class 10 students and 24,28,972 Class 12 students, according to published reports.

UP Board Exam 2027: Important dates and timings

The board will conduct the examinations in two shifts. Students should check the timetable carefully because the morning and afternoon sessions have different timings.

Exam detail Schedule Timetable release date October 12, 2026 Class 10 exam dates February 5–24, 2027 Class 12 exam dates February 5–24, 2027 Morning shift 8:30 am to 11:45 am Afternoon shift 2 pm to 5:15 pm Total registered students 52,04,713 Class 10 registrations 27,75,741 Class 12 registrations 24,28,972

The examination duration is three hours and 15 minutes, including 15 minutes for reading the question paper. Students should follow the reporting instructions given by their schools and on their admit cards.

UP Board Class 10 datesheet 2027

Students appearing for the High School examination can check the subject-wise schedule below. The list covers the subjects and dates reported in the published timetable summary. Students should refer to the official PDF for the complete subject codes and detailed entries.

Date Subject February 5, 2027 Hindi, Elementary Hindi February 8, 2027 Social Science February 9, 2027 NCC; Anthropology in the afternoon session February 10, 2027 English; vocational subjects in the afternoon session February 12, 2027 Home Science February 13, 2027 Mathematics February 15, 2027 Sanskrit February 16, 2027 Additional languages February 17, 2027 Science; Music Instrumental in the afternoon session February 18, 2027 Computer; Sewing in the afternoon session February 19, 2027 Commerce February 20, 2027 Urdu February 22, 2027 Painting and Art February 23, 2027 Music Vocal; Pali, Arabic and Persian in the afternoon session February 24, 2027 Agriculture

UP Board Class 12 Datesheet 2027

The Intermediate examination will also run from February 5 to February 24, 2027. Students should check the shift mentioned for each paper before making their revision timetable.

Date Subject February 5, 2027 Hindi, General Hindi — afternoon February 8, 2027 Vocational Education Group I, Paper 1 — morning; English — afternoon February 9, 2027 Agriculture Crop Science — morning; Civics — afternoon February 10, 2027 Vocational Education — morning; History — afternoon February 12, 2027 Third Paper — morning; Biology and Mathematics — afternoon February 13, 2027 Vocational subject — morning; Economics — afternoon February 15, 2027 Music — morning; Chemistry and Sociology — afternoon February 16, 2027 Agricultural Physics and Climatology — morning; Geography — afternoon February 17, 2027 Vocational Education Group I, Paper 4 — morning; Physics and Military Science — afternoon February 18, 2027 Agricultural Engineering — morning; Painting and Drawing — afternoon February 19, 2027 Vocational Education Group I, Paper 5 — morning; Anthropology — afternoon February 20, 2027 Urdu — morning; Psychology, Education and Logic — afternoon February 22, 2027 Vocational foundation and specified agriculture papers — morning; Business Studies and Home Science — afternoon February 23, 2027 NCC for Accountancy — morning; Pali, Arabic and Persian — afternoon February 24, 2027 Computer — morning; Sanskrit — afternoon

How to Download the UP Board Datesheet 2027

Students can follow these steps to access the official timetable:

Visit the UP Board website at upmsp.edu.in.

Find the notice titled “High School and Intermediate Board Examination 2027 Time Table” on the homepage.

Open the notice or select the download link.

Download the PDF and check the dates for your class and subjects.

Save a copy for reference while preparing for the examinations.

Students can also open the official UP Board 2027 timetable PDF.

What should students do next?

With the datesheet now available, students should prepare a revision plan that gives enough time to every subject. Those with practical examinations or internal assessments should also confirm the relevant dates and instructions with their schools.

Students should pay particular attention to the gaps between papers. These breaks can be used to revise important chapters, practise sample papers and work on topics that need more attention.

The UP Board website also provides access to the prescribed syllabus, model papers and question banks. Students can use these resources to understand the examination pattern and practise answering questions within the allotted time.

The board has announced the main examination dates, but students should continue checking official notifications for any further instructions or changes. The official timetable should be treated as the final reference for each subject’s date and shift.