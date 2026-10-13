UP Board Exam 2027 datesheet Released: Check UPMSP Class 10, 12 subject-wise exam dates, timetable; How to download PDF at upmsp.edu.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the timetable for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2027. According to the schedule, the board exams will begin on February 5 and conclude on February 24, 2027. The timetable was released on October 12 and is available on the board’s official website, upmsp.edu.in. Students appearing for the High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) examinations can check the subject-wise dates to plan their preparation.
A total of 52,04,713 students have registered for the 2027 board examinations. This includes 27,75,741 Class 10 students and 24,28,972 Class 12 students, according to published reports.
The board will conduct the examinations in two shifts. Students should check the timetable carefully because the morning and afternoon sessions have different timings.
|Exam detail
|Schedule
|Timetable release date
|October 12, 2026
|Class 10 exam dates
|February 5–24, 2027
|Class 12 exam dates
|February 5–24, 2027
|Morning shift
|8:30 am to 11:45 am
|Afternoon shift
|2 pm to 5:15 pm
|Total registered students
|52,04,713
|Class 10 registrations
|27,75,741
|Class 12 registrations
|24,28,972
The examination duration is three hours and 15 minutes, including 15 minutes for reading the question paper. Students should follow the reporting instructions given by their schools and on their admit cards.
Students appearing for the High School examination can check the subject-wise schedule below. The list covers the subjects and dates reported in the published timetable summary. Students should refer to the official PDF for the complete subject codes and detailed entries.
|Date
|Subject
|February 5, 2027
|Hindi, Elementary Hindi
|February 8, 2027
|Social Science
|February 9, 2027
|NCC; Anthropology in the afternoon session
|February 10, 2027
|English; vocational subjects in the afternoon session
|February 12, 2027
|Home Science
|February 13, 2027
|Mathematics
|February 15, 2027
|Sanskrit
|February 16, 2027
|Additional languages
|February 17, 2027
|Science; Music Instrumental in the afternoon session
|February 18, 2027
|Computer; Sewing in the afternoon session
|February 19, 2027
|Commerce
|February 20, 2027
|Urdu
|February 22, 2027
|Painting and Art
|February 23, 2027
|Music Vocal; Pali, Arabic and Persian in the afternoon session
|February 24, 2027
|Agriculture
The Intermediate examination will also run from February 5 to February 24, 2027. Students should check the shift mentioned for each paper before making their revision timetable.
|Date
|Subject
|February 5, 2027
|Hindi, General Hindi — afternoon
|February 8, 2027
|Vocational Education Group I, Paper 1 — morning; English — afternoon
|February 9, 2027
|Agriculture Crop Science — morning; Civics — afternoon
|February 10, 2027
|Vocational Education — morning; History — afternoon
|February 12, 2027
|Third Paper — morning; Biology and Mathematics — afternoon
|February 13, 2027
|Vocational subject — morning; Economics — afternoon
|February 15, 2027
|Music — morning; Chemistry and Sociology — afternoon
|February 16, 2027
|Agricultural Physics and Climatology — morning; Geography — afternoon
|February 17, 2027
|Vocational Education Group I, Paper 4 — morning; Physics and Military Science — afternoon
|February 18, 2027
|Agricultural Engineering — morning; Painting and Drawing — afternoon
|February 19, 2027
|Vocational Education Group I, Paper 5 — morning; Anthropology — afternoon
|February 20, 2027
|Urdu — morning; Psychology, Education and Logic — afternoon
|February 22, 2027
|Vocational foundation and specified agriculture papers — morning; Business Studies and Home Science — afternoon
|February 23, 2027
|NCC for Accountancy — morning; Pali, Arabic and Persian — afternoon
|February 24, 2027
|Computer — morning; Sanskrit — afternoon
Students can follow these steps to access the official timetable:
With the datesheet now available, students should prepare a revision plan that gives enough time to every subject. Those with practical examinations or internal assessments should also confirm the relevant dates and instructions with their schools.
Students should pay particular attention to the gaps between papers. These breaks can be used to revise important chapters, practise sample papers and work on topics that need more attention.
The UP Board website also provides access to the prescribed syllabus, model papers and question banks. Students can use these resources to understand the examination pattern and practise answering questions within the allotted time.
The board has announced the main examination dates, but students should continue checking official notifications for any further instructions or changes. The official timetable should be treated as the final reference for each subject’s date and shift.
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