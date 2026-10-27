UP Board Exam 2027 Big Update: UPMSP releases list of 7,526 examination centres for Class 10 and 12 board exams

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the list of 7,526 examination centres for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams. The candidates who are preparing for the class 10 and class 12 examintions can now check the list of allotted examination centres by visiting the board’s official website, upmsp.edu.in. Students who are dissatisfied with their allotted examination centre can also raise objections through the official website.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the list of 7,526 examination centres. Students appearing for the examinations can now check the list of their allotted centres through the board’s official website. The examination centres include 862 government schools, 3,276 government-aided schools, and 3,388 unaided schools.
According to a notification issued by Bhagwati Singh, UPMSP Secretary, on October 26, the provisional UP board exam centre list 2027 has been uploaded to the board’s website for review and approval by the district-level committee headed by the District Magistrate.
The Uttar Pradesh Board has provisionally shortlisted 7,526 examination centres for the upcoming exams, according to a media report. The list comprises 862 government schools, 3,276 government-aided schools and 3,388 unaided private schools.
The centres were selected through an online process based on school-related information verified and updated by the Tehsil Level Committee. The provisional list also includes details of student allocation to the respective examination centres.
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