UP Board Exam Date 2021: Amid the growing demands of students to cancel upcoming examinations, a date sheet of UP Board Exams 2021 went viral on social media. The exam schedule which has subject names in it claimed that Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) would begin board exams 2021 from June 5 and conclude it by June 25, 2021. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 BIG Update: Chances of Exams Getting Postponed Higher; Here's Why

However, Divya Kant Shukla, the UPMSP Secretary has confirmed that the UP Board exam timetable, which is doing rounds on social media platforms, is fake. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: From Education Minister's Key Meet to Plea in SC Seeking Cancellation of Boards, Here’s What Students Should Know

“It is informed that the high school (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) examinations date sheet of the year 2021 was being circulated on WhatsApp dated 17-5-2021 which says that examinations will be held from 05 June 2021 to 25 June 2021. This timetable is absolutely fake. FIR will be registered against those who have circulated this fake news,” Divya Kant Shukla, Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) said in a statement. Also Read - Nishank Meets Education Secretaries, No Decision on CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Yet | Highlights

Shukla clearly stated that the board has not issued any revised schedule. “No revised schedule has been issued by the Board. Candidates are advised to ignore it,” the statement read.

Read The Official Notification Here:

Earlier last month, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had postponed Classes 10 and 12 board examinations amid a surge in coronavirus cases. The board officials and the state government are yet to take a final decision on the conduction of examinations. Meanwhile, students have been requesting that the UP board exam 2021 should either be cancelled or conducted in online mode for their safety.

More than 56 lakh candidates have registered for the UPMSP Classes 10 and 12 board exams. Of the total registered, 29,94,312 students have applied for Class 12 exams and 26,09,501 for Class 10 board exams.