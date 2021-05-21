UP Board Exam Date 2021: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to take a final call on holding class 10 and 12 board examinations on Friday. Speculations are rife that the board, like the CBSE and CISCE is planning to evaluate class 10 results on the basis of internal assessment, which means that UPMSP might pass all the students. If the reports come true, this year’s overall pass percentage will be 100 per cent. Also Read - UP Board Exams 2021: Students Wait As UPMSP Likely to Take Final Decision Today on New Date Sheet

Earlier the board had asked the schools to upload the results of pre-board and half-yearly exam results on the official website of UPMSP. Besides, Divya Kant Shukla, the UPMSP Secretary had also issued guidelines to all district schools across the state in this regard. The official letter Shukla stated that the step has been taken in accordance with the instructions received from higher officials. In the letter addressed to all District Inspector of schools (DIOS), UPMSP secretary had directed them to instruct all principals of schools concerned to compulsorily upload all information on the board's website by May 18.

The board examinations were scheduled to begin from May 8. Prior to that, UP Board class 10th and 12th exams were scheduled to be held from April 24 but the dates were extended because of the Panchayat elections.