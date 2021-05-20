UP Board Exam Date 2021: Suspense over UP Board Class 10, Class 12 exams dates continue even as demands to cancel the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Exams 2021 is growing louder day by day. If reports are to believed, the UP Board may take a decision on exam dates of Class 10 and Class 12 after May 20. Meanwhile, students can check all the latest updates on the UP Board Exam date sheet 2021 below: Also Read - UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2021 Date Sheet Released? Know Complete Truth Behind Viral Time Table Here

Online Classes to Begin Today

A total of 56 Lakh students are slated to appear for UP board exams 2021. Online classes will begin from today, in which students can clear their doubts.

Expected Announcement on UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had said that the final decision on UP Board Class 10th and 12th board exams will be announced after May 20. Students have flooded social media with demands to cancel the UPMSP board exams in the wake of Coronavirus.

Syllabus Reduction

The UP Board had earlier announced a 30 per cent reduction in the syllabus to help students deal with the exam pressure amid COVID-19 times.

Schools and colleges to open after May 20:

All educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh will remain shut till May 20 due to the Coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state. However, online teaching will be resumed after May 20.

FAKE viral UP Board exam 2021 date sheet

A date sheet of UP Board Exams 2021 had earlier this week went viral on social media. The exam schedule claimed that Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) would begin board exams 2021 from June 5 and conclude it by June 25, 2021. However, Divya Kant Shukla, the UPMSP Secretary, later confirmed that the UP Board exam timetable doing rounds on social media platforms was fake.

