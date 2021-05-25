UP Board Exam Date 2021: Days after the government’s high-level meeting on upcoming board exams 2021, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the Education portfolio announced that Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj is ready to conduct class 10, 12 board examinations. “We are ready to conduct board exams. UP Board will conduct exams and declare results within a month,” said Sharma. Furthermore, he exuded confidence that the board won’t face any difficulties in conducting the class 10 and 12 board exams as all arrangements are in place. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Final Dates, Mode of Exam to be Announced on June 1 | HIGHLIGHTS

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had postponed classes 10 and 12 board examinations till May 8 in the wake of the panchayat elections. Later the board decided to defer the exams further after the country witnessed an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases.

The board officials and the state government are yet to take a final decision on the conduction of examinations. More than 56 lakh candidates have registered for the UPMSP Classes 10 and 12 board exams. Of the total registered, 29,94,312 students have applied for Class 12 exams and 26,09,501 for Class 10 board exams.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh board had asked the schools to upload the results of pre-board and half-yearly exam results on the official website of UPMSP. Besides, Divya Kant Shukla, the UPMSP Secretary had also issued guidelines to all district schools across the state in this regard. Following the directive, speculations were rife that the UPMSP will cancel class 10 exams and evaluate matric results on the basis of internal assessment.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is reportedly planning to hold the pending examinations between July 15 and August 25. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet as a final call on the Class 12 exam dates is likely to be taken on June 1.