UP Board Exam 2022: While the CBSE Term 1 board exams for minor subjects have already commenced, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) may take a final call on holding class 10 and 12 board examinations anytime soon. Though nothing has been confirmed, speculations are rife that UPMSP is mulling to hold UP Board Exams 2022 for classes 10 and 12 after state Assembly elections, scheduled to be held next year.

However, the board may conduct the pre-board examinations for both classes in January 2022. As per the reports of Aaj Tak, over 51 lakh students have registered for the high school and intermediate UP board exams this year. Of the total 51 lakh candidates, more than 27 lakh have applied for Class 10 board exams, while over 23 lakh students have applied for Class 12 board exams.

Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website of UPMSP—upmsp.edu.in for any information related to UP Board Exams 2022.

What Happened Last Year

Owing to the pandemic, the board had cancelled all the exams, hence results of more than 56 lakh students were declared on the basis of internal assessment formulated by a panel of experts.

Of the total 56 lakh candidates, approximately 29.94 lakh had registered for high school and 26.09 lakh students for intermediate (class 12).

To evaluate class X students, UPMSP had devised 50:50 formula, according to which 50 per cent weightage was given to class 9 exam results and 50 per cent to class 10 pre-board exams. Results of class 12 students was prepared on 50:40:10 formula, i.e, 50 per cent marks obtained in class 10 results, 40 per cent in class 11 marks, 10 per cent in class 12 pre-boards.

Out of a total of 26,10,316 students who registered to appear for the class 12 exams, a total of 25,54,813 had been declared pass. In class 10 boards, over 99 per cent of students had cleared the exam.