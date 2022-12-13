Top Recommended Stories
UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 To Be Available Soon On upmsp.edu.in; Check Where To Check, Other Details Here
Uttar Pradesh Board Exam 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad’s (UPMSP) Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 date sheets will soon be announced. UP Board Exams Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets will be released on the official website – upmsp.edu.in. Students can download the Uttar Pradesh Board Exam 2023 date sheet from the official website once the link is activated.
UP Board Date Sheet 2023: Where to download and how to check
- Step 1: Visit the official website – upmsp.edu.in
- Step 2: Click on the Download section.
- Step 3: Click on the link available for UP Board Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 (when available).
- Step 4: A PDF file for the same would open.
- Step 5: Students can download the UPMSP Class 10, 12 timetable 2023 and take a print out of the same for future references.
