UP Board Exam Date 2026 LIVE NOW: UPMSP releases Class 10 and 12 date sheets, Exams to Begin from This Date, Check Shift Timings and Guidelines Here

The UP Board will conduct the examinations from February 18, 2026 to March 12, 2026. Here, check complete details including the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet, shift timings, admit card information, and important guidelines.

UP Board Exam 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination dates. The UP Board will conduct the examinations from February 18, 2026 to March 12, 2026. Here, check complete details including the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet, shift timings, admit card information, and important guidelines.

UP Board Class 10 Date Sheet 2026

Date Subject Shift
February 18, 2026 Hindi / Elementary Hindi Morning
February 20, 2026 Social Science Morning
February 23, 2026 English Morning
February 25, 2026 Science Morning
February 27, 2026 Mathematics Morning
February 28, 2026 Sanskrit Morning
March 10, 2026 Drawing / Fine Art As Scheduled
March 12, 2026 Agriculture As Scheduled

The UP Board Class 10 examinations will be conducted in two shifts, which are as follows:

Morning Shift: 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM

Afternoon Shift: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM

UP Board Class 12 Date Sheet 2026

Date Subject Shift
February 18, 2026 Hindi / General Hindi Afternoon
February 23, 2026 Biology, Mathematics Morning
February 24, 2026 Economics Morning
February 26, 2026 Geography Morning
March 9, 2026 Psychology, Education, Logic Morning
March 10, 2026 Business Studies, Home Science Morning
March 12, 2026 Sanskrit Morning

