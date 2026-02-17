Home

Education

UP Board Exam Date 2026 LIVE NOW: UPMSP releases Class 10 and 12 date sheets, Exams to Begin from This Date, Check Shift Timings and Guidelines Here

UP Board Exam Date 2026 LIVE NOW: UPMSP releases Class 10 and 12 date sheets, Exams to Begin from This Date, Check Shift Timings and Guidelines Here

The UP Board will conduct the examinations from February 18, 2026 to March 12, 2026. Here, check complete details including the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet, shift timings, admit card information, and important guidelines.

UPMSP releases Class 10 and 12 date sheets, Exams to Begin from This Date, Check Shift Timings and Guidelines Here

UP Board Exam 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination dates. The UP Board will conduct the examinations from February 18, 2026 to March 12, 2026. Here, check complete details including the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet, shift timings, admit card information, and important guidelines.

UP Board Class 10 Date Sheet 2026

Date Subject Shift February 18, 2026 Hindi / Elementary Hindi Morning February 20, 2026 Social Science Morning February 23, 2026 English Morning February 25, 2026 Science Morning February 27, 2026 Mathematics Morning February 28, 2026 Sanskrit Morning March 10, 2026 Drawing / Fine Art As Scheduled March 12, 2026 Agriculture As Scheduled

The UP Board Class 10 examinations will be conducted in two shifts, which are as follows:

Morning Shift: 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM

Afternoon Shift: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

UP Board Class 12 Date Sheet 2026

Date Subject Shift February 18, 2026 Hindi / General Hindi Afternoon February 23, 2026 Biology, Mathematics Morning February 24, 2026 Economics Morning February 26, 2026 Geography Morning March 9, 2026 Psychology, Education, Logic Morning March 10, 2026 Business Studies, Home Science Morning March 12, 2026 Sanskrit Morning

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.