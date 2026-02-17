By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
UP Board Exam Date 2026 LIVE NOW: UPMSP releases Class 10 and 12 date sheets, Exams to Begin from This Date, Check Shift Timings and Guidelines Here
The UP Board will conduct the examinations from February 18, 2026 to March 12, 2026. Here, check complete details including the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet, shift timings, admit card information, and important guidelines.
UP Board Class 10 Date Sheet 2026
|Date
|Subject
|Shift
|February 18, 2026
|Hindi / Elementary Hindi
|Morning
|February 20, 2026
|Social Science
|Morning
|February 23, 2026
|English
|Morning
|February 25, 2026
|Science
|Morning
|February 27, 2026
|Mathematics
|Morning
|February 28, 2026
|Sanskrit
|Morning
|March 10, 2026
|Drawing / Fine Art
|As Scheduled
|March 12, 2026
|Agriculture
|As Scheduled
The UP Board Class 10 examinations will be conducted in two shifts, which are as follows:
Morning Shift: 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
Afternoon Shift: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
UP Board Class 12 Date Sheet 2026
|Date
|Subject
|Shift
|February 18, 2026
|Hindi / General Hindi
|Afternoon
|February 23, 2026
|Biology, Mathematics
|Morning
|February 24, 2026
|Economics
|Morning
|February 26, 2026
|Geography
|Morning
|March 9, 2026
|Psychology, Education, Logic
|Morning
|March 10, 2026
|Business Studies, Home Science
|Morning
|March 12, 2026
|Sanskrit
|Morning
