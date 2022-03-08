UP Boards Exam 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad(UPMSP) has released the UP Board Exams Datesheet 2022 for Classes 10th and 12th on its website. As per the released schedule, the board exams for both classes 10, 12 will begin from March 24, 2022.Also Read - CEED 2022 Results Declared; Steps to Download, Direct Link Here

Those who are appearing for the UP Boards exams can download the timetable from the official website, upmsp.edu.in. According to the detailed exam schedule released by the Uttar Pradesh Board, the Class 12 board exams will end on April 20, 2022. Also Read - RBI Recruitment 2022: Application Process For Assistant Posts Ends Today, Apply Now at rbi.org.in

As per reports, this year more than 51 lakh students have registered for the Uttar Pradesh Board Examination 2022. Around 27.83 lakh students have registered for the class 10th exam. Meanwhile, 23.91 lakh students have registered for the class 12th exam.

For the convenience of the students, we have given the timetable below:

UP Boards Exam 2022: Check Class 10th Timetable Here

Date Subject
March 24, 2022Hindi
March 26, 2022

 

Home Science
March 28, 2022Painting Art
March 30, 2022

 

Computer
April 1, 2022

 

English
April 4, 2022

 

Social Science
April 6, 2022

 

Science
April 8, 2022

 

Sanskrit
April 11, 2022

 

Maths

UP Boards Exam 2022: Check Class 12th Timetable Here

Date Subject
March 24, 2022Hindi
March 26, 2022

 

Geography
March 28, 2022Home Science
March 30, 2022

 

Painting Art
April 1, 2022

 

Economics
April 4, 2022

 

Computer
April 6, 2022

 

English
April 8, 2022

 

Chemistry / History
April 11, 2022

 

Physical Education
April 15, 2022

 

Physics
April 18, 2022

 

Sociology
April 19, 2022

 

Sanskrit
April 20, 2022

 

Citizen/Civics