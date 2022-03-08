UP Boards Exam 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad(UPMSP) has released the UP Board Exams Datesheet 2022 for Classes 10th and 12th on its website. As per the released schedule, the board exams for both classes 10, 12 will begin from March 24, 2022.Also Read - CEED 2022 Results Declared; Steps to Download, Direct Link Here

Those who are appearing for the UP Boards exams can download the timetable from the official website, upmsp.edu.in. According to the detailed exam schedule released by the Uttar Pradesh Board, the Class 12 board exams will end on April 20, 2022. Also Read - RBI Recruitment 2022: Application Process For Assistant Posts Ends Today, Apply Now at rbi.org.in

As per reports, this year more than 51 lakh students have registered for the Uttar Pradesh Board Examination 2022. Around 27.83 lakh students have registered for the class 10th exam. Meanwhile, 23.91 lakh students have registered for the class 12th exam.

For the convenience of the students, we have given the timetable below:

UP Boards Exam 2022: Check Class 10th Timetable Here

Date Subject March 24, 2022 Hindi March 26, 2022 Home Science March 28, 2022 Painting Art March 30, 2022 Computer April 1, 2022 English April 4, 2022 Social Science April 6, 2022 Science April 8, 2022 Sanskrit April 11, 2022 Maths

UP Boards Exam 2022: Check Class 12th Timetable Here