UP Boards Exam 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad(UPMSP) has released the UP Board Exams Datesheet 2022 for Classes 10th and 12th on its website. As per the released schedule, the board exams for both classes 10, 12 will begin from March 24, 2022.
Those who are appearing for the UP Boards exams can download the timetable from the official website, upmsp.edu.in. According to the detailed exam schedule released by the Uttar Pradesh Board, the Class 12 board exams will end on April 20, 2022.
As per reports, this year more than 51 lakh students have registered for the Uttar Pradesh Board Examination 2022. Around 27.83 lakh students have registered for the class 10th exam. Meanwhile, 23.91 lakh students have registered for the class 12th exam.
For the convenience of the students, we have given the timetable below:
UP Boards Exam 2022: Check Class 10th Timetable Here
|Date
|Subject
|March 24, 2022
|Hindi
|March 26, 2022
|Home Science
|March 28, 2022
|Painting Art
|March 30, 2022
|Computer
|April 1, 2022
|English
|April 4, 2022
|Social Science
|April 6, 2022
|Science
|April 8, 2022
|Sanskrit
|April 11, 2022
|Maths
UP Boards Exam 2022: Check Class 12th Timetable Here
|Date
|Subject
|March 24, 2022
|Hindi
|March 26, 2022
|Geography
|March 28, 2022
|Home Science
|March 30, 2022
|Painting Art
|April 1, 2022
|Economics
|April 4, 2022
|Computer
|April 6, 2022
|English
|April 8, 2022
|Chemistry / History
|April 11, 2022
|Physical Education
|April 15, 2022
|Physics
|April 18, 2022
|Sociology
|April 19, 2022
|Sanskrit
|April 20, 2022
|Citizen/Civics