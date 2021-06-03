UP Board Class 12 Exams 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has cancelled the UP Class 12 board exams 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, deputy CM Dinesh Sharma announced today. As many as 26 lakh students were waiting with bated breath for the decision regarding the UP Board Class 12 intermediate exams which was expected today. Also Read - After CBSE, Gujarat, MP, Uttarakhand Cancel Class 12 Boards; Others States Likely To Take A Call Soon

The decision to cancel UPMSP class 12 board exam was taken at a crucial meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today. Also Read - Rajasthan Board Exams 2021: RBSE Cancels Class 10, class 12 Exams | Details Here

Last week, the Uttar Pradesh government took a call to conduct the Class 12 board exams 2021 in the second week of July. However, the UP board has cancelled the Class 10 Board Exams like CBSE. Also Read - Maharashtra Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Govt To Take Decision In A Day Or Two, Says Education Minister Gaikwad

Several states such Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand have cancelled their class 12th boards after the central government announced cancelling the CBSE Class 12 board exams.

The decision to cancel the CBSE exams was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. PM Modi asserted that the decision to cancel the exams has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.