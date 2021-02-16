UP Board 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Board has uploaded the list of examination centers of all 75 districts. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the list on the official website of the board. There has been a delay in uploading the list of some districts including Prayagraj. Also Read - UPMSP Likely To Release UP Board Class 10, Class 12 Timetables by THIS Date, Check Details Here

The School management, students and parents must note that they can raise objection regarding the list by sending an e-mail on the official website of the board i.e. upmspexamcentre@gmail.com till February 18, as per Hindustan report. Also Read - UPMSP: Uttar Pradesh Board To Conduct Class 12 Exams in Two Phases, Time Table To Be Released Soon

These objections will be disposed of by the committee formed at the board level. The final list of centers will be released on February 22 after taking into consideration all the objections received by e-mail. Also Read - UP Board Exam 2021: UPMSP Increases Class 10, Class 12 Evaluation Centres, Timetable Likely To Be Released Soon

The UPMSP Board exams 2021 will begin on April 24, 2021, as per the timetable released by the board. The 12th board exam will begin on May 04 and end on June 11. This year, the practical exams will be done in two phases. The UP Board first phase of practical exams have already been conducted from February 3 to 12, 2021, and the second phase is being held from February 13 to February 22.

The Practical Examination of Home Science, Geography and Chemistry is scheduled for February 18 and the Practical Examination for Biology is scheduled for February 19. Other schools have also announced subject wise dates for the examination here.

The UP Board Class 12 exam will be conducted in two shifts — the first shift will begin at 10.30 AM and end at 1.30 PM (distribution of answer book to be done between 10-10.15 AM), and the second shift will begin at 2.30 PM and end at 5.30 PM (distribution of answer book to be done between 2-2.15 PM).

After the distribution of answer books, candidates will get 15 minutes to read the UP Board Exam 2021 Class 10 question paper and UP Board Exam 2021 Class 12 question paper.