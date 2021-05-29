UP Board Class 12 Exams 2021: The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a major decision regarding the Class 12 Board Exams 2021. The exams for Class 12 can be conducted in the second week of July, reports Dainik Bhaskar website. As for the exam pattern, in a duration of three and half hours, students will have to answer only three questions. Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Dr. Dinesh Sharma said the decision has been taken in view of the raging pandemic. It has also been decided to cancel the Class 10 board exams of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad scheduled in 2021, he said. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Exam 2021: To Cancel or Not to Cancel? Stakeholders Divided; Govt to Take Final Call on June 1

Due to the COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh, the High School and Intermediate Examination 2021 of the Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad could not be held. These exams are usually held in February and March. The examinations took place from 18 February in the last academic session 2019-20. But due to the elections this year, the schedule of examinations had to be declared twice and postponed.

In April itself, the CBSE had decided that it would promote high school and examinees to the next class. Since then, it was being speculated that the UP board can also follow the same path, but by that time, the high school candidates could not find a basis to promote it. Now the UP board has also decided to cancel the Class 10 Board Exams like CBSE.