UP Board Exam 2021: Amid unprecedented rise in Coronavirus cases across Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath-led state government has postponed UP Board high school and intermediate examinations (class 10 and class 12) till May 20. Further, university examinations have been postponed till May 15. A further decision on fresh dates will be taken in a meeting called by the Chief Minister. The decision came a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced cancellation of Class 10 board exams while postponing Class 12 exams in wake of the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic being witnessed in the country. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tests Positive For COVID-19, in Self Isolation

Notably, this is the second time that the UP Board exam have been postponed this year. Initially, the UP Board exam was slated to be held from April 24. Later, UP Board exams were postponed following the Election Commission’s appeal in view of the UP panchayat elections. This time, the UP Board exam was slated to begin from May 8. The UP Board exam 2021 has been put off yet again amid alarming rise in Coronavirus cases.

The government spokesman said that fresh dates for the examinations would be announced sometime in May.

Meanwhile, schools and colleges across the state have been shut till May 15.

India added a record over 2 lakh new COVID-19 infections today, pushing the total tally of cases to 1,40,74,564, while the active cases surpassed the 14-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. A total of 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in a span of 24 hours. The death toll increased to 1,73,123 with 1,038 daily new fatalities, the highest since October 3, 2020 the data updated at 8 am showed.