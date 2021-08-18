UP Board Exams 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has opened the application window for Class 10 and 12 improvement exams for those who are unsatisfied with their results. The board has announced the dates for the improvement exams and stated that it will be held from September 18 to October 6 this year.Also Read - UP Board Exams 2021: UPMSP Opens Application For Class 10, 12 Improvement Exams, Releases Academic Calendar For 2022

Meanwhile, the UPMSP has also released the academic calendar for 2021-22. As per the calendar, the UP Board Exams 2022 will be held in the 4th week of March. These Board exams are for classes 10 and 12. As per the calendar, the Practical Exams will begin in the 4th week of February. Students of UP Board can check the complete academic calendar for 2021-22 here and on the official site- upmsp.edu.in.