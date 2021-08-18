UP Board Improvement Exams 2021 Latest News: For the information of students who are preparing for the Class 10, Class 12 improvement exams 2021, here is an important update for you. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Tuesday opened the application window for Class 10, 12 improvement exams. Earlier, the UPMSP students who were unsatisfied with the UP Class 10th High School and Class 12th Intermediate results obtained through the alternative evaluation criteria can appear for an improvement exam to enhance their scores. Moreover, the UP Improvement Exams 2021 can be appeared by students who were absent in the practicals or were placed in the withheld category.Also Read - UP Board 10th Result 2021 DECLARED: Scores Announced on UPMSP Website, DIRECT LINK Here

For the UP Board Improvement Exams 2021, the UPMSP has provided an application format for students. As per the updates, the applicants of the improvement exams have to fill the application form and submit it to the respective principals of their schools by August 27. No application fee will be charged for registering for the UP board improvement exams. It must e noted that the last date for the schools to submit the improvement exam forms to the board is August 29. However, the UP board is yet to announce the dates of the UPMSP Class 10, 12 improvement exams. Also Read - UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 by UPMSP to be Declare This Week? Check List of Websites to Know Score

Last month, the UPMSP declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results on July 31. While the overall pass percentage of UP Board 10th result was 99.53 per cent, it was 97.88 per cent in the UP Inter Class 12th. The marks obtained in the improvement exams, the UPMSP says, will be considered final. Also Read - UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Date Latest News: Top 5 Updates Students of Class 10, 12 Awaiting UPMSP Board Exam Results Should Know

Academic calendar: On the other hand, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has released the academic calendar for 2021-22. As per the calendar, the UP Board Exams 2022 will be held in the 4th week of March. These Board exams are for classes 10 and 12. As per the calendar, the Practical Exams will begin in the 4th week of February. Students of UP Board can check the complete academic calendar for 2021-22 here and on the official site- upmsp.edu.in.

The UPMSP Academic Calendar 2021-22 only has tentative dates. However, these dates can be changed anytime by UP Board depending on the situation. Very soon, the UPMSP will release guidelines and a detailed timetable for the implementation of various initiatives in schools.