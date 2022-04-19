UPMSP 10th, 12th Practical Exams 2022: After the theory exams, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) will hold the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams 2022 from Wednesday, April 20. As per the earlier notification, the practical examinations for Class 10 and 12 will be conducted in two phases from April 20 to 27 and April 28 to May 4, 2022 respectively.Also Read - Lucknow Covid Alert: Testing Ramped Up At Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Airports, Bus Stations. Deets Inside

The students must note that in the first phase, Class 10th, 12th practical exam 2022 will be held at Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Mirzapur, Devipatan and Basti zones, and in second phase, the practical exam will be held for Aligarh, Meerut, Muradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Azamgarh and Gorakhpur zones.

As per the notification from the UPMSP, the marking for the practical examinations will be 50:50 basis — 50 by internal evaluator and 50 by external evaluator.

The students can check the rest of the details regarding the deployment of evaluators and examinations at various offices of the board.

The Uttar Pradesh Board exams for Class 10, were earlier concluded on April 13. As per the latest updates, the evaluation process will begin this week and the class 10, 12 exam results will be announced by May.