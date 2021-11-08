UP Board Exam 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Board has reportedly asked all the affiliated schools to conduct the half-yearly examination this month. Reports also suggest that examinations in many schools will start from November 11 and will continue till November 15.Also Read - UP Cabinet Expansion: CM Yogi Adityanath Expands His Team Ahead of Assembly Polls, Inducts Jitin Prasada, 6 Others

To recall, the board had extended the deadline to submit the form for the high school and intermediate examinations for 2022. Earlier the deadline was October 19, which has been extended to November 8, 2021.

Here are some of the important details:

Uttar Pradesh Board decided that exams in many schools of the district will begin from November 11, 2021. It will be continued till November 15, 2021.

Almost every school and college have released the timetable for the half-yearly examination.

The UP board has directed to conduct the half-yearly examination of classes nine and eleven on the OMR sheet.

The last date for advance registration of Class 9 and 11 has also been extended till November 8, 2021.

