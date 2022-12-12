UP Board Exams 2023 Big Update: Uttar Pradesh Board Likely to Release Class 10, 12 Date Sheets By This Date

The candidates must note that the Board has not yet announced any date for the release of UP Board Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023.

UP Board Class 10, Class 12 Date Sheets

UP Board Exam 2023: The candidates who are preparing for UP Board Class 12 and Class 10 examinations, we have some important news for you. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the UP Board Date Sheet 2023 soon. According to the reports, the UP board is likely to announce the time table before December 25. Soon after the formal announcement of the UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 datesheet, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. upmsp.edu.in.

How to download UP Board Date Sheet 2023?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the UP Board Date Sheet 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website – upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the Download section.

Step 3: Click on the link available for UP Board Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 (when available).

Step 4: A PDF file for the same would open.

Step 5: Students can download the UPMSP Class 10, 12 timetable 2023 and save it for future references.