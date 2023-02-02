UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Admit Card soon at upmsp.edu.in; Exam From February 16

Top Recommended Stories
UP Board Exam 2023 Admit Card: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the admit card for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations anytime soon. Once released, registered students will be able to collect it from their respective schools. According to the schedule, the UP Board Class Class 10 exam will be conducted from February 16 to March 3, 2023. The Board will conduct the Class 12 exam from February 16 to March 4, 2023.
UPMSP Time Table 2023 Highlights
Board name
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)
Exam name
UPMSP High School and Intermediate Examination 2023
10th class exam dates
February 16 to March 3, 2023
12th class exam dates
February 16 to March 4, 2023
Official website
upmsp.edu.in
Students must thoroughly review all of the information printed on their admit card to ensure that it is correct. If there are any mistakes, they must notify the school authorities right away. The UP board exam will be held in two shifts. The examination will be held from 8: 00 AM to 11:15 AM. Meanwhile, the shift will be held from 2 PM. to 5:30 PM.
UPMSP Releases Exam Tips For Class 10, 12 Students
UPMSP has also released examination tips for candidates who will be appearing for class 10th and 12th board exams. Students can check and download the list of instructions by visiting the official website of the board at upmsp.edu.in. There are general tips for class 10 students such as making a timetable, getting their doubts answered by teachers, solving model papers, making sure they number their answers correctly, and more. The question paper will be divided into two parts: multiple-choice questions and descriptive-type questions. For multiple-choice questions, students will be given an OMR sheet. Class 10 consists of five subjects: Hindi, Social Sciences, Science, Mathematics, and English.
58 Lakh Candidates to Appear For UP Board Exam
Over 58 lakh candidates will appear this year in the UP board exam. As per the data released by the UPMSP UP Board, nearly 31,16,458 students have registered for the Class 10 exam. Meanwhile, nearly 27,50,871 students have registered for the class 12 examination.
UP Board Exam Passing Marks
Students must have to score minimum 33 per cent marks in order to qualify the board exams. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Board for the latest updates.
