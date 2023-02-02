UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Admit Card soon at upmsp.edu.in; Exam From February 16

UPMSP has also released examination tips for candidates who will be appearing for class 10th and 12th board exams. Students can check and download the list of instructions by visiting the official website of the board at upmsp.edu.in. There are general tips for class 10 students such as making a timetable, getting their doubts answered by teachers, solving model papers, making sure they number their answers correctly, and more. The question paper will be divided into two parts: multiple-choice questions and descriptive-type questions. For multiple-choice questions, students will be given an OMR sheet. Class 10 consists of five subjects: Hindi, Social Sciences, Science, Mathematics, and English.

58 Lakh Candidates to Appear For UP Board Exam

Over 58 lakh candidates will appear this year in the UP board exam. As per the data released by the UPMSP UP Board, nearly 31,16,458 students have registered for the Class 10 exam. Meanwhile, nearly 27,50,871 students have registered for the class 12 examination.

UP Board Exam Passing Marks

Students must have to score minimum 33 per cent marks in order to qualify the board exams. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Board for the latest updates.