UP Board Exams 2023: Here’s When And How To Check Datesheet For Class 10, 12 Papers

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UPMSP) will be releasing the UP Board Exam 2023 Datesheet for class 10, 12 soon at their official website at upsmp.edu.in.

UP Board Exam 2023 Datesheet for classes 10, 12 to be released soon, here's how to download, check exam pattern.

UP Board Exam 2023 Datesheet: The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UPMSP) will be releasing the UP board class 10th and 12th exam datesheet soon at their official website at upsmp.edu.in. The datesheet of UP board exam 2023 will carry information about subject name, exam date and time/shift. The timetable of UP Board Exams will be released for all streams including arts, science and commerce. The UP board had earlier stated that the final exams for 2023 will be held in offline mode in March.

HERE IS HOW TO DOWNLOAD UP BOARD EXAM 2023 DATESHEET:

Go to the official website of UPMSP On the home page of the website, click on the datesheet link The timetable will be displayed on the screen in PDF format Check the time table and keep a hard copy for future use.

Before board exams, schools have been asked to hold pre-boards in January and half-yearly exams based on syllabus taught till September. As per the schedule, the pre-boards will be held from February 1 to 15 for both classes 10 and 12.

EXAM PATTERN OF UP BOARDS 2023:

The question papers will be divided into two parts — multiple choice questions and subjective questions.

Around, 30 percent of the question paper, or the first section of 20 marks will consist multiple choice questions, which candidates must answer on the OMR sheet.

The second section, which will have 70 per cent or 50 marks, will comprise descriptive questions, which are to be answered on the traditional copy as before.

More than 58 lakh students have registered for the UP board 10th and 12th exams 2023, which is the highest-ever. In this session, maximum number of girls have registered for the 10th board examination when to compared to last five years. According to the data released by the UP Board, a total of 31,28,318 students have registered in high school whereas a total of 27,50,130 students have registered for the intermediate examination.