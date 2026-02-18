Home

UP Board Exams 2026 paper leak? Board Officials issue major statement, caution students...

According to a press release, this year, a total of 53,37,778 candidates are registered, including 27,61,696 high school students and 25,76,082 intermediate students.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj, is all set to conduct the UP Board 10th and 12th examinations 2026 today, February 18, 2026. As the exams are scheduled to begin today, paper leak rumours have started circulating on social media platforms. The exams, which are scheduled to continue till March 12, 2026, play an important role in a student’s life.

Addressing the issue, the board stated that certain anti-social elements are misleading candidates on social media and spreading rumors regarding board examinations by circulating forged and fake question papers. The board, in a statement, assured that all necessary steps have been taken to prevent any such incidents.

To ensure a fair, transparent, and systematic conduct of the exams, the state has set up 8,033 examination centres, comprising 596 government schools, 3,453 aided-government schools, and 3,984 self-financed schools. Of these, 18 districts have been declared sensitive, 222 centres highly sensitive, and 683 sensitive.

In view of these widespread rumours, the Board has stated that there will be serious consequences for anyone trying to interrupt exams or cause panic this year. The officials have stated that students must concentrate on studying and not be distracted by false information.

The board clarified that the news related to the paper leak circulating on social media is completely misleading. Furthermore, the Board has registered a complaint with the Cyber Crime Cell and will take necessary actions against any individuals who have provided misleading information. The Board has taken necessary arrangements to ensure security and transparency during the exam process.

