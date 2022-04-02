UP Board Exams Latest Update: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Saturday announced the new date for the UP Board Class 12 English exam and said the students will be able to appear for the paper on April 13. This particular exam was cancelled on March 30 after the question paper was leaked in 24 districts.Also Read - UPMSP Board Exam: UP Board Class 10th, 12th Exams Likely in April, Date Sheet to Be Out Soon

As per updates, the class 12 English exam was cancelled after the question paper – series 316ED and 316EI – of the second shift were leaked. First, the question paper was leaked in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh. Following the incident, the cancellation of the examination was announced in 24 districts such as Ballia, Agra, Varanasi, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Ambedkar Nagar, Gorakhpur, Gonga, Pratapgarh, Chitrakoot, Lalitpur, Kanpur Dehat, Etah, Baghpat, Badaun, Azamgarh, Sitapur, Unnao, Halaun, Mahoba, Shahjahanpur, Shamli, and Ghaziabad. Apart from these districts, the examination was held as per the schedule in other districts.

The decision to cancel the exam was taken after the report of the question paper leak was investigated and confirmed in 24 districts. Soon after the incident, the Uttar Pradesh Board Examination took prompt action and suspended Brajesh Mishra, District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), Ballia. Moreover, a Special Task Force (STF) was appointed to investigate and reach the roots of the matter.

It must be noted that the paper leak incident was reported amid strict security preparations by the Uttar Pradesh Board to control cheating and curb the use of unfair means during board examinations.

According to reports, over 3 lakh CCTV cameras were installed in various examination centres to put a stop to cheating in examinations.

Notably, the UPMSP started the UP Board Class 12 Exams on March 24 and is scheduled to continue till April 12. The exams are being held in two shifts – Morning: 8 AM to 11:15 AM and Evening: 2 PM to 5:15 PM. This year, a total of 24,11,035 students have registered and are appearing for the exams.