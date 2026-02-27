Home

Education

UP Board High School, Inter Exam 2026: UPMSP Class 10th Maths, 12th Physics paper today; reporting timing, things to carry, dress code, paper analysis

The UP Board Class 12th Physics Inter exam will be held between 2 pm and 5: 15 pm.

Representational Image.

UP Board Exam 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to conduct the High School or Class 10th Maths and Intermediate Board or Class 12th Physics examinations today, February 27. The Board will conduct the paper in two shifts: The Class 10th Mathematics exam will commence from 8:30 am and continue till 11:45 am. On the other hand, the 12th Physics Inter exam will be held between 2 pm and 5: 15 pm.

How many students will appear for the UP Board exam?

Over 35 lakhs of students have appeared for the board examination. This year, a total of 53,37,778 candidates are registered for the board examination, including 27,61,696 high school students and 25,76,082 intermediate students. The state has set up 8,033 examination centres, comprising 596 government schools, 3,453 aided-government schools, and 3,984 self-financed schools. Of these, 18 districts have been declared sensitive, 222 centres highly sensitive, and 683 sensitive.

What are the key guidelines students must follow?

To strengthen the examination system, the state has appointed 8,033 centre administrators, 8,033 external centre administrators, 8,033 static magistrates, 1,210 sector magistrates, and 427 zonal magistrates. Soon after the UP Board Class 10th Maths and Class 12th Physics exam concludes, several teachers and educators will release a detailed analysis. Meanwhile, student reaction will also pour in across several social media channels.

Students are not allowed to carry a blue or black ballpoint pen, a pencil, an eraser, or a transparent geometry set. Students must not carry any type of electronic devices (cellular telephones, smart watches, calculators, Bluetooth devices), books, notes, loose-leaf paper and food; students are also prohibited from sharing stationery during the exam.

Every student must follow all the instruction. They should avoid using malpractices. Studentd are advised to carry a printed and a approved copy of their admission ticket that was signed by their principal and an original photo identification, such as a student ID or an Aadhaar card. The examinations will be conducted on a two-shift/day basis; students must report to the examination room at least one hour prior to their scheduled start time.

Why are board exams conducted?

Board exams are one of the most important academic milestones in a student’s life. Conducted at the end of an academic session, they assess a student’s understanding of subjects studied throughout the year. These examinations not only evaluate knowledge and skills but also play a crucial role in shaping future educational and career opportunities. Proper preparation, time management, and confidence are key to performing well in board exams. For more details, visit the official website.

