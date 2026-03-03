Home

UP board offers second chance to Class 12 students to boost marks in 2026, know eligibility and process

UP Board introduces a one-time improvement exam for Class 12 students in 2026, allowing them to retake one subject after results to boost marks and enhance college admission prospects.

UP Board Class 12 Improvement Exam 2026

Students and parents have got a reason to rejoice as Uttar Pradesh Board (UPMSP) will now allow students to appear in the improvement exam for class 12 in 2026. This step taken by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will enable Intermediate students to appear for an improvement paper in any subject they want once results are announced.

Students of UP Board have been demanding an improvement exam ever since the pandemic.

Eligibility and benefits

This means that if a student feels they haven’t performed well in one particular subject in their board exams, they can appear for the improvement exam once the class 12 results are declared and improve their scores.

The state government has given preliminary approval to the board’s proposal and is yet to give final sanctions. Students will be able to apply to take the improvement paper once the decision has been made final.

Benefits of UP Intermediate improvement exam

Students will not have to appear for the entire class 12 exam once again

Students will be able to improve their score in one particular subject of their choice

This may help students in getting college admissions as students will have higher chances of clearing cutoffs.

How will this help students?

The board officials stated that this will help students who, due to circumstances such as sickness, were unable to perform well in the board exams.

“Students who were unable to score well in one subject due to any exceptional circumstances will now have a second chance to appear for the exam and improve their score,” said a board official.

Will other state boards follow suit?

In recent years, several state boards have taken steps to help reduce the pressure students face during board exams. While boards like CBSE allow students to take an improvement exam for any number of subjects optionally, Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has decided to give students the option to appear for board exams twice a year.

State boards are finally listening to students. Only time will tell if more boards follow suit.

