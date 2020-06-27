UP Board Results 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to release the results of Class X and Class XII board exams. The results are expected at 12:30 PM. Students who had appeared for the exams can check their scores on the official website. Also Read - UPMSP UP Board 10th And 12th Exam 2020: Results to be Announced Online Today on upmsp.edu.in at 12:30 PM

A direct link to check and download the UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 and UP Board Class 12 Result 2020 will also be provided. This time the board will release the result with many firsts.

Results to be Announced from Lucknow Instead of Prayagraj: In a first, the board will announce the results from Lucknow. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma will release the scores of the students at the Lok Bhawan via a video presser.

Compartmental Exams for Class XII: For the first time, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will hold compartmental examinations for class 12 board exams 2020. The board already conducts compartmental exams for class 10 students. Students who failed in two subjects will appear in this exam.

E -marksheets: If reports are to be believed, the board could issue digitally signed e-marksheets Class X and Class XII students. The decision has been taken in view of COVID-19 situation. Later when the situation will get normal, the board plans to make hardcopy of the marksheets which will be handed over to the students via their respective schools.