UP Board Result 2020: The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh is likely to announce the UP 10th and 12th result 2020 by this month's end. Students are requested to keep a tab on the official website upmsp.edu.in, in case there are any updates on the results.

As per reports, the evaluation process is mostly completed.

“More than 99.06% of UP Board answer sheets was completed by Saturday. The evaluation work of remaining copies will be completed in a day or two. We will be able to declare results by June end,” UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava said told Hindustan Times.

The UP Board class 10 high school examination got over by March 3. The Class 12 intermediate exams were concluded on March 6.