UP Board Result 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the result for Class X and XII board exams at 12:30 PM on Friday. Once declared, students can check their scores on the official websites — upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in at .

Steps to check UP Board Class 10th and 12th Results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for a link such as ‘UP Board Result 2020 Class 10 or UP Board Result 2020 Class 12′ and click on it

Step 3: Next, enter all the details you are asked for

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen next

Step 6: Download it and keep a copy for future use

Check Your Results Via SMS

Besides websites, students can also check their results via SMS:

For Class X: Students have to type UP10 ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263,

For Class 12: Students have to type UP12ROLLNUMBER and send it to the same number.

Passing Marks

To clear the exams, candidates need to secure at least 35% marks in each subject.

What happened in last year?

In 2019, 80.7 per cent cleared class 10 and 70.2 per cent candidates had cleared the class 12 UP Board exam. Gautam Raghuvanshi had topped the UP Board exams 2019 with 97.17 per cent marks in Class X.

This year, over 56 lakh students appeared in the class 10th and 12th exams, which were held in March.