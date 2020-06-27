Live Updates

    UP Board Result LIVE: Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had already promoted students of classes 1 to VIII of all government schools without examination.

    UP Board Result 2020 LIVE: Harish Chandra Sharma, Uttar Pradesh Board official, had reportedly confirmed that the results are likely to be declared around 12.30 pm on June 27.

    UP Board Result 2020 LIVE: If a student is not able to secure 33 percent, he/she will have to appear compartment test. The board will announce the dates of compartment exams after the results are declared.

    UP Board Result 2020 LIVE: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) had conducted Class 10 and Class 12 examinations March 6. The results are delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    UP Board Result 2020 LIVE: The scores will be declared by deputy chief minister and state education minister Dinesh Sharma at around 12:30 PM. The declaration will be made at Lok Bhavan’s media centre, Lucknow

UP Board Result 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the result for Class X and XII board exams at 12:30 PM on Friday. Once declared, students can check their scores on the official websites — upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in at .

Steps to check UP Board Class 10th and 12th Results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for a link such as  ‘UP Board Result 2020 Class 10 or UP Board Result 2020 Class 12′ and click on it

Step 3: Next, enter all the details you are asked for

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen next

Step 6: Download it and keep a copy for future use

Check Your Results Via SMS

Besides websites, students can also check their results via SMS:

For  Class X: Students have to type UP10 ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263,

For Class 12: Students have to type UP12ROLLNUMBER and send it to the same number.

Passing Marks

To clear the exams, candidates need to secure at least 35% marks in each subject.

What happened in last year? 

In 2019, 80.7 per cent cleared class 10 and 70.2 per cent candidates had cleared the class 12 UP Board exam. Gautam Raghuvanshi had topped the UP Board exams 2019 with 97.17 per cent marks in Class X.

This year, over 56 lakh students appeared in the class 10th and 12th exams, which were held in March.