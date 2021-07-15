UPMSP Board Exams 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce UP Board class 10 and class 12 results soon. The UP Board students who are waiting for the results are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official websites of the board i.e. upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in.Also Read - UPMSP to Announce UP Board Class 10 Result 2021 On THIS Date: Here’s How to Check Score on upmsp.edu.in

The UPMSP board students are asked to bookmark this page and check it regularly for all the news and updates. The candidates must also note that soon after the announcement of the results, our team will activate the direct links here via which the candidates would be able to check the results.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the official website of the board.

Post this, click on the UP Board Class 10th Result 2021 or UP Board Class 12th Result 2021.

Enter Roll Number, School code and captcha code available on the home screen.

The candidates will then find results on the next page.

The candidates can cross-check each detail available on the same and then apply for rectification if there is any error or discrepancy.

Important Details:

On July 14, 2021, the board activated the Roll Number download link that the candidates have to use to check their board exam results. As per the sources around 29,94,312 students have registered themselves for the class 12th board exams. While 26,09,501 registration forms have been received for the Class 10th exam taking the overall number to around 56 lakhs approximately. The UP Board Class 10th and 12th exams were scheduled from May 08, 2021. However, owning to the covid situation, the exams were cancelled. Upon cancellation, the board came up with revised evaluation criteria according to which the UP Board exam results will be prepared as per the internal assessments. As per the previous year trends, the board releases the class 10th and 12th results on the same day.

Evaluation Criteria:

Class 12:

The Class 12th result will be made on the basis of 50-40-10 out of which 50% weightage will be given to Class 10th marks, 40% weightage will be given to Class 11th marks while 10% weightage will be given to Class 12th pre-board exams.

Class 10:

The result of the Class 10th students will be compiled by following a 50-50 formula wherein 50% weightage will be given to class 9th marks while 50% marks will be provided to class 10th pre-board exams.