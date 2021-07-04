UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2021: All eyes are set on Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) which is expected to take a call on Class 10 and Class 12 board result date 2021 soon. Students must keep a close tab on the official website of the UP Board to keep an eye on the latest updates from UPMSP on Class 10 and Class 12 results 2021. Also Read - UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2021 BIG Update: Evaluation Criteria Announced by UPMSP. Details Inside

A senior official from the board told India Today that no decision on UP Board results 2021 has been taken so far. “The board has not decided the result declaration date of the UP Class 10 and Class 12 exams. The students should keep a check on the official website.”

Students may have to wait a little longer before the result dates are announced by the UP board. However, reports have it that UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results are likely to be announced by the end of July.

UP Board Results 2021 Marking Scheme

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had earlier announced the marking scheme (assessment criteria) for UP Board Class 10, 12 results 2021. Class 12th Students will be assessed based on this criterion: 50 per cent marks obtained in Class 10, 40 per cent of marks obtained in Class 11 annual examination or half-yearly examination, 10 per cent marks obtained in pre-board of Class 12.

Students of UP Board Class 10th will be evaluated on the following criteria: 50 per cent of marks obtained in class 9 and 50 per cent of marks obtained in pre-boards of class 10.

In cases where students are not satisfied with their board results, they can choose to appear in the next board examination without paying any fees.

A total of 56,04,628 students had registered themselves for the UP board exams 2021.