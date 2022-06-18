Prayagraj: A total of 163 inmates lodged in various prisons of the state cleared the UP board exams conducted by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), an official said on Saturday. Results for both Class 10th and 12th were declared at 2 and 4 pm, respectively, on Saturday.Also Read - DDA Recruitment 2022: Application Begins For 279 Posts at dda.gov.in| Read Details Here

A total of 95 inmates have cleared the Class 10th board exam while 68 cleared the Class 12th exam. As per UP Board officials, a total of 103 inmates appeared in the Class 10th exam from 12 district jails, 95 of which cleared the exam with a pass percentage of 92.23. A total of 96 inmates from 16 district jails have appeared in the exam of which 68 cleared the exam, making a pass percentage of 70.83, officials said to news agency PTI. Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply For 14 Posts at bankofbaroda.in| Check Last Date Here

The majority of the inmates who appeared in the board exams were from Ghaziabad district jail. While 33 inmates of the jail appeared in class 10th exam of which 31 cleared it. 25 other inmates appeared in the class 12th exam and cleared it, officials added. Also Read - UP Board Class 12 Result 2022: 85.33% Students Pass; Girls Outshines Boys

This year, Divyanshi from Fatehpur has topped the UPMSP intermediate, Class 12 exam with 95.40% or 477 marks out of 500. As per the official updates, a total of 46 schools across Uttar Pradesh have got less than 20% results. Two government-run schools and one aided school too got results below 20%.

The Board conducted the Class 12 board examinations from March 24 to April 13, 2022. The students need to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks to clear the Class 10, and 12 exams 2022. For more details, Candidates can check the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad.

(With Inputs From PTI)