UP Board Result 2022 LIVE: Speculations were rife that the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) would declare class 10, 12 results by June 15, however, the board officials are yet to make any announcement regarding the same. Once declared students can check their UPMSP Class 10, and 12 results via, the official website upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in. The board had directed the chief head examiners to grant equal marks to all examinees for questions asked outside the syllabus in class 10 and class 12 subjects.

UPMSP UP Board Class 10th, 12th result 2022 Tentative date and time

UP board Class 10, 12 result expected date: On or after June 15

Time: At or after 1 PM

UP Board Result 2022: List of Websites to Check Scores

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

upmspresults.up.nic.in

How To Check UP Board Result 2022

Visit the official website- upmsp.edu.in

Click on the link that reads, ‘UP Board 10th Result 2022’ or ‘UP Board 12th Result 2022’

Enter your roll number, school code

Click on submit

Your Uttar Pradesh Board result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference

UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022 Kab Aayega? To pass in the 10th and 12th exams of the UP Board, students need to secure at least 33 marks. Stay tuned to this place for all the latest updates on UP Board class 10, 12 results 2022.