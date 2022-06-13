UP Board Result 2022 LIVE: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to declare UP Board Class 10th, 12th results 2022 any time now. Students awaiting UP Board Results are requested to keep a track of their Class 10th and Class 12 Board results on the Uttar Pradesh Board’s official websites – upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in. Once released, students who wrote UP Class 10th, 12th board exam 2022 can check their results on UPMSP’s official official websites– upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in. India.com Education Desk is following the websites and news regarding UP Board Result 2022. We will be updating you with the latest on the Board result as soon as there is any official confirmation. We request students to not fall for fake news and rely on official news sites to get the authentic news on UP Board Results. Around 52 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 UP Board examinations. Roughly 27.8 lakh students appeared for Class 10 and 24.1 lakh students appeared for Class 12 board exams. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates regarding UP Board Result 2022 date and time, toppers list, pass percentage.Also Read - RBSE Class 10 Result LIVE: RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result to be Declared Today; Here's How to Check