UP Board Result 2022 LIVE: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to declare UP Board Class 10th, 12th results 2022 any time now. Students awaiting UP Board Results are requested to keep a track of their Class 10th and Class 12 Board results on the Uttar Pradesh Board’s official websites – upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in. Once released, students who wrote UP Class 10th, 12th board exam 2022 can check their results on UPMSP’s official official websites– upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in. India.com Education Desk is following the websites and news regarding UP Board Result 2022. We will be updating you with the latest on the Board result as soon as there is any official confirmation. We request students to not fall for fake news and rely on official news sites to get the authentic news on UP Board Results.  Around 52 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 UP Board examinations. Roughly 27.8 lakh students appeared for Class 10 and 24.1 lakh students appeared for Class 12 board exams. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates regarding UP Board Result 2022 date and time, toppers list, pass percentage.Also Read - RBSE Class 10 Result LIVE: RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result to be Declared Today; Here's How to Check

Live Updates

  • 12:25 PM IST

    UP Board Result 2022 LIVE: Uttar Pradesh board Class 10 final examinations were held from 24 March to 13 April, and Class 12 board exams were held from 24 March to 13 April.

  • 11:50 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022 LIVE: List of Websites to Check Scores
    upmsp.edu.in
    upresults.nic.in
    upmspresults.up.nic.in

  • 11:34 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022 LIVE: Students should keep their admit cards handy to check their scores as all details are mentioned there. More than 45 lakh students are waiting with bated breath for their 10th 12th results which will be available on the official website upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in

  • 11:23 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022 LIVE:: To pass in the 10th and 12th exams of the UP Board, students have to get at least 33 marks

  • 9:19 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022 LIVE: Class 12 students will get extra marks in these Hindi papers:

    Paper code
    301 DL: 1 mark

    302 DP (General Hindi: 5 marks)

    302 DR: 5 marks

  • 9:04 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022 LIVE: Class 10 students with Social Science paper code 825BY will get 9 marks as bonus, for 825CA and 825CD, students will get 6 and 4 marks respectively as bonus.

  • 8:39 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022 LIVE: Bonus Marks to Students
    As per media reports, The UPMSP will give extra marks as bonus to students who have appeared for Matric and Inter exam in 2022. The decision was reportedly taken in the wake of errors in questions that were asked in the exams from the 30 per cent syllabus which was scrapped this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 8:02 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022 LIVE: As per the latest reports, UP board results are expected around June 15.

  • 8:01 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022 LIVE: How To Check UP Board Result 2022
    Visit the official website- upmsp.edu.in
    Click on the link that reads, ‘UP Board 10th Result 2022’ or ‘UP Board 12th Result 2022’
    Enter your roll number, school code
    Click on submit
    Your Uttar Pradesh Board result will be displayed on the screen
    Download the result and take a printout for future reference