UP Board Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to declare UP board Class 10th, 12th results 2022 any day now. Once released, students who wrote UP Class 10th, 12th board exam 2022 can check their results on UPMSP's official official websites– upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in. As per media reports, UP Board high school (class 10) and intermediate results (class 12) 2022 are expected to be out by June 15. Around 52 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 UP Board examinations, around 27.8 lakh students appeared for Class 10 and 24.1 lakh students appeared for Class 12 exams. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates regard UP Board Result 2022 date and time, toppers list, pass percentage