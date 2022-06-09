UP Board Result 2022 LIVE: Lakh of students are waiting with bated breath for their final UP Board class 10 and 12 results. Speculations are rife that the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP Board high school (class 10) and intermediate result (class 12) 2022 likely by this week, however, board officials are yet to make a statement on the same. Once released, the UP Board 10th and 12th results will be uploaded on the websites of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates regard UP Board Result 2022 date and time, toppers list, pass percentage etc.Also Read - UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results Likely By June 15

Live Updates

    UP Board Result 2022: Class 12 students will get extra marks in these Hindi papers:


    Paper code
    301 DL: 1 mark

    302 DP (General Hindi: 5 marks)

    302 DR: 5 marks
    UP Board Result 2022: Class 10 students with Social Science paper code 825BY will get 9 marks as bonus, for 825CA and 825CD, students will get 6 and 4 marks respectively as bonus.

    UP Board Result 2022: As per the latest reports, UP board results are expected around June 15.

    UP Board Result 2022: Earlier, several media reports had claimed that UPMSP 10th, 12th result will be announce June d on June 9, 2022. However, Additional chief secretary secondary education, Aradhana Shukla on Tuesday said, “Date not officially declared by the department.”