UP Board Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce results of Matric (Class 10) and Inter (Class 12) for 2022 board examination 2022 soon. The UP Board 10th and 12th results will be declared on UPMSP’s official website– upmsp.edu.in. Apart from the official website, Candidates who appeared in the Uttar Pradesh board exams 2022 can also can also check their results at results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.Also Read - UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP to Declare Class 10th, 12th Result Soon At upresults.nic.in | LIVE Updates

Students who appeared for UP Board Result 2022 can check their Matric and Inter exam results by using their roll number and school code. UP Board usually declares both results of both 10th and 12th Board exams on the same date. However, the exact date and time for the declaration of the UPMSP Uttar Pradesh Board Exams 2022 is still awaited. As per media reports, UP 10th and 12th board results 2022 is likely to be declared by the second week of June. Also Read - UP Board Results 2022: UPMSP Likely To Release Class 10, Class 12 Results Soon, Official Shares Important Details

“The Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 results will be announced by the second week of June. There is hardly any possibility of announcing the result in May, as the post-evaluation process takes time,” an official from the UP board earlier told Careers360. Meanwhile, past trends also suggest that UP Board result date is likely to be declared June 10. Also Read - UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP to Declare Class 10, 12 Results on Same Day. Updates About Exact Date And Time Here

How To Check UP Board Result 2022

Visit the official website- upmsp.edu.in

Click on the link that reads, ‘UP Board 10th Result 2022’ or ‘UP Board 12th Result 2022’

Enter your roll number, school code

Click on submit

Your Uttar Pradesh Board result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Bonus Marks to Students

As per media reports, The UPMSP will give extra marks as bonus to students who have appeared for Matric and Inter exam in 2022. The decision was reportedly taken in the wake of errors in questions that were asked in the exams from the 30 per cent syllabus which was scrapped this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, papers that were distributed among high school and intermediate students had questions from the curtailed portion of the syllabus.