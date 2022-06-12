UP Board 10th 12th Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce results of Matric (Class 10) and Inter (Class 12) for 2022 board examination 2022 soon. Even though there have been no official announcement, it is speculated that the UP Board Result 2022 will be declared on June 15 (Wednesday). This year, a total of 51,92,689 students had registered for UP board Class 10, 12 exams and 47,75,749 of them appeared in the exams. Once released, the UP Board class 10th and 12th students can check their high school and intermediate scores on the official websites- upmsp.edu.in. The students who who appeared for the UP Class 10 Board exam and UP Class 12 board exam can check the latest updates on UPMSP Result date and time and other list of websites to check, pass percentage, toppers list and other information here.Also Read - Jamia Millia Islamia Recruitment 2022: Apply For Various Teaching Posts Till July 6| Check Details Inside

Live Updates

  • 12:11 PM IST

    UP Board Result 2022: List of Websites to Check Scores
    upmsp.edu.in
    upresults.nic.in
    upmspresults.up.nic.in

  • 11:54 AM IST

    Bonus Marks to Students
    As per media reports, The UPMSP will give extra marks as bonus to students who have appeared for Matric and Inter exam in 2022. The decision was reportedly taken in the wake of errors in questions that were asked in the exams from the 30 per cent syllabus which was scrapped this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 11:53 AM IST

    How To Check UP Board Result 2022
    Visit the official website- upmsp.edu.in
    Click on the link that reads, ‘UP Board 10th Result 2022’ or ‘UP Board 12th Result 2022’
    Enter your roll number, school code
    Click on submit
    Your Uttar Pradesh Board result will be displayed on the screen
    Download the result and take a printout for future reference