UP Board 10th 12th Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce results of Matric (Class 10) and Inter (Class 12) for 2022 board examination 2022 soon. Even though there have been no official announcement, it is speculated that the UP Board Result 2022 will be declared on June 15 (Wednesday). This year, a total of 51,92,689 students had registered for UP board Class 10, 12 exams and 47,75,749 of them appeared in the exams. Once released, the UP Board class 10th and 12th students can check their high school and intermediate scores on the official websites- upmsp.edu.in. The students who who appeared for the UP Class 10 Board exam and UP Class 12 board exam can check the latest updates on UPMSP Result date and time and other list of websites to check, pass percentage, toppers list and other information here.Also Read - Jamia Millia Islamia Recruitment 2022: Apply For Various Teaching Posts Till July 6| Check Details Inside